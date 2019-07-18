CENTRAL CITY — Merrick County agricultural representatives were able to voice their opinions on the future of agriculture in the state at a listening tour stop Thursday night.
The University of Nebraska, along with its Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, hosted one of four of its listening tour stops at Prairie Creek Vineyard and Winery in Central City. The goal of the tour was to have communities share their thoughts and visions for the future with University of Nebraska and IANR leaders.
Michael Boehm, NU vice president and IANR Harlan vice chancellor, said the leaders have “no agenda,” and plan to just listen to the needs and concerns of those who attend each stop on the listening tour.
“We really want Nebraskans to drive this conversation,” he said. “It’s important for us to hear about the challenges they’re facing so we can identify opportunities for the university to better serve their needs.”
During the listening tour stop Thursday night, Boehm said Nebraska is a model when it comes to agriculture in America. He said 11 members of the World Bank recently came to the state to understand how to better conserve water.
However, Boehm said there is some “serious concerns” in Nebraska with water quality and the amount of residents who are food-insecure. In Merrick County alone, he said 11% of residents are food-insecure.
Adam Peterson, senior regional manager for Nebraska Farm Bureau, asked Boehm about 4-H programs across the state of Nebraska. He said he feels Nebraska has a strong 4-H program that mold youths into high-quality individuals who go off to the state’s colleges and universities, including those in the University of Nebraska system.
“I think that starts once kids are Clover kids at five years old all the way through that program,” Peterson said. “But we’ve got to got to have good individuals, county-by-county, helping to cultivate that program across the state.”
Boehm said Nebraska has 182 extension educators who “wake up every day and think about the vitality of rural Nebraska.” He said about 120 of these extension educators work with youth and on nutrition to help them grow.
“We are lucky in Nebraska to have the support of the unicameral. About one-third of extension’s funding comes from the unicameral,” Boehm said. “Another third of extension’s funding comes through our counties. Every year, $9 million is put on the table by our 93 counties.”
Another concern raised during the listening tour stop was the future of rural Nebraska when the transition of land and wealth is at an all-time high. Boehm said 80-year-old farmers and ranchers who are thinking about “transitioning” may transition to their 60-year-old child and may not have kids who are interested in agriculture, which raises questions about what they do with their land.
For those young individuals who want to be a part of rural Nebraska, Boehm said the state needs to figure out how to get them involved when only half of them are coming from families with land or livestock.
“What is the matchmaking mechanism to figure out how to get that young family with 50 cows to actually be able to run and someday own that ranch in the Sandhills that is 20,000 acres? How do we do that?” he asked. “We are spending a lot of time thinking about that.”
NU and IANR will host another listening tour stop today (Friday) in Hastings. The stop is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at The Lark, 809 W. Second St.