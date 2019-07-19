Keith West, an international award-winning magician, will take a “Magical Journey” at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Grand Island Public Library.
The program is part of the library’s “Universe of Stories” summer reading program.
West will be joined by Miss Kitty the Library Lady and the two will take the audience on a journey to the “place where all the secrets are kept.” This is the most special place in the world... the place where dreams come true ... Miss Kitty will tell you “All the secrets are kept between the covers of the books at your library, where you can learn to do or be anything you want to do or be!”
“This is an action-packed 60-minute thrill ride through your library that will promote reading in a way your students will always remember,” said Celine Swan, librarian for youth and family services. “This is a fun, interactive and memorable way to get children really excited about reading and spending time in the library.”
For more information, contact the library, 1124 W. Second St., at (308) 385-5333 or check online at www.gilibrary.org.