This year, one fortunate supporter of Heartland United Way will win a Cadillac CT6 sedan, worth more than $60,000.
Because of the flooding and bad weather this year, Tom Dinsdale wanted to do something very special for United Way supporters, Dinsdale Automotive General Manager Mike Jakubowski said Friday at the 2019-20 campaign kickoff.
In order to have a chance at that nifty set of wheels, people must contribute $260 to Heartland United Way in 2019-20. Those who pay $520 will have two chances.
This year, 25 people will have an opportunity to win the car, which will be given away Dec. 12.
This is the 16th year in a row that Tom and Kim Dinsdale have donated a car to be given away by the United Way.
In line with this year’s theme, “Local Love,” Heartland United Way is conducting a large-scale food drive. The drive aims to fill the shelves at local food pantries, backpack programs and homeless shelters in the four counties served by United Way: Hall, Merrick, Hamilton and Howard.
The Heartland United Way trailer will be parked at Dinsdale’s until Sept. 12. Collection sites will also be at Hy-Vee and both Super Saver locations in Grand Island and Hometown Market in St. Paul
As part of the drive, a large food collection will be held at Husker Harvest Days. Local FFA chapters from throughout the state will bring food items that will grant them free entry to Husker Harvest days. That is being made possible by Aurora Cooperative, the Nebraska Farm Bureau and Farm Progress.
Karen Rathke, president of Heartland United Way, said food insecurity is a big issue “that is far too common.” The generosity of United Way members “allows us to tackle persistent issues that are preventing far too many individuals and families from getting ahead,” she said.
It takes all of us working together — showing local love — to tackle big issues, Rathke said.
The goal for this year’s drive is $1.4 million. Last year’s total was about $1,375,000.
Opening the meeting was Arlan Johnson, who heads the Heartland United Way’s board of directors. Johnson is chief executive officer of Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul.
Johnson announced the campaign chairs for this year.
The Hamilton County chair is Kurt Johnson. In Merrick County, the chairs are Jordan Fischer and Hannah Wegner. The Howard County chairs are Linda Kezeor and Nancy Harrington.
Chairing the campaign in Hall County are Tom and Sue Pirnie.
“We have been very impressed with the United Way and their member organizations for many years,” Tom Pirnie said. “The United Way continues to make the Grand Island area a better place now and into the future.”
The Pirnies have contributed a $10,000 challenge grant for members of the United Way’s Builders Club. Matches will go for new Builders Club members and for increased gifts from existing Builders Club members.
Tom Pirnie is the owner of GI Express and GIX Logistics. His late father, James, started GI Express in 1967. Tom and Sue Pirnie have been married for 47 years.
“We have lots of excitement for this year’s campaign,” Rathke said. The organization has great campaign chairs, as well as a great board, staff and volunteers, she said.
