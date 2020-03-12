Amid the growing concerns for the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, the Heartland United Way is postponing its annual meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 19.
The meeting will likely be rescheduled to early ball and be combined with the 2020/2021 Campaign Kickoff, the United Way said.
All ticket holders are offered a choice to have tickets refunded or be reserved for an advanced registration for the fall event. If the ticket holder has a conflict with the new date scheduled, refunds will be offered again at that time.
Anyone wanting a refund is asked to contact Cammie Benson at (308) 382-2675 or cammie@heartlandunitedway.org.
