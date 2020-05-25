The United Veterans Club Honor Guard commemorated the fallen members of the United States armed forces for Memorial Day on Monday.
With a long history of services, parades and other community activities on Memorial Day, the United Veterans Club faced a difficult situation regarding its annual Memorial Day services during the coronavirus pandemic.
A year ago, the 40th annual Memorial Day services included speeches by Gov. Pete Ricketts and Sen. Deb Fischer. But the organization would need to overcome rain and observe social distancing guidelines in order to conduct the 41st annual Memorial Day services.
As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak in Hall County, the United Veterans Club was forced to cancel the majority of the events it had planned to hold on Monday. However, the Honor Guard conducted a small service to honor, observe and remember soldiers who fought and died for their country.
Cars slowly began filling the parking lot of the United Veterans Club at Hall County Veterans Park around 10:30 a.m. until a substantial crowd had gathered.
At 11, the ceremony began with a procession from the United Veterans Club to the center flag pole.
Seven members of the Honor Guard stood at attention as three members raised the main flag from half-staff. Following the raising of the flag, seven Honor Guard members conducted three volleys. With each volley, one could feel the true importance and weight the ceremony possessed.
Even as the rain refused to let up, a small group of members from the community gathered to show their respect and reverence for the United States armed forces and those who had given their lives for their country.
”For those of us who showed up, it shows a tenacity that these men gave their lives for,” veteran Jeff Cuddeford said. “It shows that everything will be OK.”
“It is in honor of the loved ones,” Luci Burnette said.
The powerful notes of taps, performed by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1347 Commander Dave Pieper, resonated throughout the crowd.
As the final note of the song hung in the air, a few of the onlookers dispersed throughout the park to honor friends, relatives and other fallen soldiers.
Cuddeford reflected on the importance of Memorial Day even under the threat of COVID-19.
“These guys led the way,” he said. “These are the guys who gave up everything for this country and what we believe in. Each of these flags represents one of my heroes. They did not take a day off. When they were storming the beaches, they did not give up.”
