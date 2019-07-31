OMAHA — Railroad aficionados will get a second chance this week to see the world’s biggest steam railroad engine.
Union Pacific’s iconic Big Boy No. 4014 is returning through Iowa and Nebraska this week and next on its way back home to Wyoming.
The engine will arrive in Omaha on Friday and leave Saturday.
The locomotive traveled east through Nebraska and Iowa in July as part of Union Pacific’s 150th anniversary.
On Sunday, the Big Boy will stop in Central City at about 2 p.m. at the F Avenue crossing. The stop is scheduled for 15 minutes.
It will be on display in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday and make stops in western Iowa on Friday, arriving at the Durham Museum at 801 S. 10th St. in Omaha at 6:45 p.m.
Big Boy will be on display in Omaha from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Union Pacific’s Home Plate at 12th and Cuming streets.
It then begins a multi-day trek across Nebraska, with the Sunday stop in Central City. Other stops next week include: Fremont, Columbus, Kearney, Cozad, North Platte, Ogallala, Chappell and Sidney. It is scheduled to arrive home in Cheyenne on Aug. 8.
The schedule is subject to change. For more information, visit upsteam.com.