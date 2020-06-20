A new paper published by Cortney Cowley, an economist for the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, says that in 2018, China significantly increased tariffs on imports of several agricultural commodities from the United States, including a 25 percentage point rise in the tariff on soybeans.
Cowley said China has been the primary foreign destination for U.S. soybeans over the past decade, accounting for a majority of U.S. soybean exports.
“A disruption in soybean markets could have broad implications for the U.S. agricultural sector, where soybeans have made up a majority of the growth in exports of bulk agricultural commodities and a growing share of crop production and farm revenues,” she said.
In her paper, Cowley examines the initial market responses and potential long-term implications of Chinese tariffs amid other supply and demand disruptions.
Cowley found that although some U.S. soybean exports reshuffled to other trading partners, total exports of soybeans declined 21 and 14 percent relative to the previous five-year average in 2018 and 2019, respectively, following the implementation of tariffs. She said despite the signing of a “phase one” trade deal in January 2020, tariffs could, in the longer term, “lead to expanded production in and exports from other countries, a further reshuffling of global soybean exports, and reduced competitiveness for U.S. soybeans in world markets.”
Cowley’s paper cand be found at www.KansasCityFed.org
She said higher tariffs on U.S. soybeans, considered to be a retaliation against earlier U.S. tariffs on Chinese exports, have disrupted international soybean markets.
“China has been the primary foreign destination for U.S. soybeans over the past decade, accounting for a majority of U.S. soybean exports,” she wrote. “Moreover, U.S. production of soybeans has outpaced domestic consumption. In fact, domestic consumption has accounted for only half of total production during this period, underscoring the importance of exports for U.S. soybean markets.”
Cowley said a disruption in soybean markets could have broad implications for the U.S. agricultural sector.
“Soybeans are an important agricultural commodity in the United States, accounting for a majority of the growth in exports of bulk agricultural commodities and a growing share of crop production and farm revenues over the past two decades,” she said. “Because tariffs targeted U.S. soybeans, demand for relatively cheaper soybeans from other countries has increased and caused some reshuffling in world soybean markets.”
Cowley found that although some U.S. soybean exports reshuffled to other trading partners, total exports of soybeans declined 21 and 14 percent relative to the previous five-year average in 2018 and 2019, respectively, following the implementation of tariffs.
She said that despite the signing of a “phase one” trade deal in January 2020, tariffs could, in the longer term, lead to expanded production in and exports from other countries, a further reshuffling of global soybean exports, and reduced competitiveness for U.S. soybeans in world markets.
Cowley said that over the past two decades, the United States and China have developed a strong trade relationship in soybeans. In 1997, the United States exported less than $1 billion in soybeans to China, which represented only 5 percent of total soybean exports from the United States.
She said that international purchases of U.S. soybeans remained relatively flat through 2007. However, from 2007 to 2017, exports of U.S. soybeans more than tripled from their level in the previous decade as shipments to China grew rapidly.
“By 2017, the total value of U.S. soybean exports had reached $21.5 billion, and China accounted for a much larger share than in previous years,” Cowley said.
She said elevated demand for soybeans in China alongside limited Chinese production contributed to the growing trade relationship.
“Over the last 15 years, rising living standards, changing consumption patterns, and rapid expansion of livestock production and processing facilities have all helped drive a substantial increase in consumption and imports of soybeans in China,” Cowley said.
She said the United States is one of the world’s largest producers of soybeans and is highly dependent on exports. Soybeans were Nebraska’s number one export commodity last year. The state was fourth in the nation last year in soybean production at 283,140,000 bushels and fifth in soybean exports at $1,218 billion.
Cowley said China is one of the world’s largest consumers of soybeans and is very dependent on imports.
“However, following the implementation of retaliatory tariffs, U.S soybean exports to China declined, and importers in China sourced more lower-cost soybeans from other countries, primarily Brazil,” she said.
Although U.S. exports of soybeans increased to all other trading partners, Cowley said the increase in exports to other countries could not overcome the decline in exports to China. That lead to inventories increasing dramatically in 2018, leading to a sharp decline in U.S. soybean prices.
Although Chinese tariffs on U.S. soybeans initially disrupted markets and created widespread uncertainty, she said that additional supply and demand factors have also contributed to a reshuffling in soybean markets.
Cowley said that in 2018 and 2019, the effects of the tariffs were intensified by reduced demand for soybeans in China following an outbreak of African swine fever and the implementation of new feed standards.
“On the other hand, reduced demand from China was somewhat offset by severe weather in the United States in 2019, which reduced supplies,” she said.
The implementation of the phase one trade agreement may provide some support to U.S. soybean markets, Cowley said, “however, China is committed to purchasing U.S. agricultural commodities only if market conditions are favorable.”
“Given that tariffs remain in place, and COVID-19 has contributed to a decline in global economic activity and an increase in the value of the U.S. dollar, markets will likely continue to favor Brazil,” she said.
If Brazil strengthens its comparative advantage by expanding production and further improving its infrastructure, Cowley said the United States may see its share of global exports fall further, creating greater financial difficulties for U.S. soybean farmers in the longer term.
