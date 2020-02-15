Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman announced the addition of speakers for the Governor’s Ag Conference set for March 9 and 10 in Kearney. Added to the program are:
-- Gregg Doud, chief agricultural negotiator for the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. Doud will provide an update on international trade efforts during the March 10 luncheon.
-- Ted Carter, president of the University of Nebraska, will be the featured speaker at the “Celebrate Nebraska Agriculture” reception on March 9.
-- Annette Wiles, a Nebraska hop and hemp producer, will join a panel of speakers discussing new and emerging markets in Nebraska.
These new speakers have knowledge and experience in emerging markets and international trade, Wellman said. In addition to these topics, the Governor’s Ag Conference gives producers and agri-business leaders in Nebraska an opportunity to discuss how to drive economic growth in the state’s number one industry.
“With all of these experts in agriculture discussing a variety of topics, the Governor’s Ag Conference will have something for everyone,” Wellman added. “These additional speakers join an already impressive lineup for a conference that’s bound to bring people together for the future of agriculture.”
The annual conference is coordinated by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and co-sponsored by Farm Credit Services of America.
A $125 early registration fee covers activities and food for the entire conference. After Feb. 24, the conference registration fee increases from $125 to $145. Registration and additional information is available online at nda.nebraska.gov/gov_ag/, or by calling NDA at (800) 831-0550.
