Two people were transported to CHI Health St. Francis following an accident between a Chevy Tahoe and a bicycle late Monday afternoon near the intersection of South Locust Street and Woodland Drive.

Grand Island Fire Captain John Mayer said a male on a bicycle was struck by a southbound red Chevy Tahoe as he attempted to cross the intersection at around 4:30 p.m. Monday. He said the bicyclist ended up on top of the suburban and was transported with serious injuries.

The driver of the Chevy Tahoe was also transported.

Tags

Reporter

