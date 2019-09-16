Two people were transported to CHI Health St. Francis following an accident between a Chevy Tahoe and a bicycle late Monday afternoon near the intersection of South Locust Street and Woodland Drive.
Grand Island Fire Captain John Mayer said a male on a bicycle was struck by a southbound red Chevy Tahoe as he attempted to cross the intersection at around 4:30 p.m. Monday. He said the bicyclist ended up on top of the suburban and was transported with serious injuries.
The driver of the Chevy Tahoe was also transported.
