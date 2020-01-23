Two people were transported following a single-vehicle accident Thursday morning at Highway 281 and Chapman Road.
The vehicle, a Nissan Titan, rolled onto its side, said Cody Thomas of the Nebraska State Patrol. The driver apparently lost control in the slush and snow.
The two people were transported to Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, Thomas said. They were both wearing seatbelts. Their names were not available.
The accident was reported at 9:20 a.m. Responding to the accident were rescue personnel from St. Libory, the Grand Island Fire Department and Hall County Sheriff’s Department, in addition to the State Patrol.
