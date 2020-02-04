Lincoln – Two lucky players who bought 2by2 tickets for the Friday, January 31 drawing are holding tickets each worth $22,000.
The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that two tickets sold for Friday’s 2by2 draw matched all four winning numbers for the $22,000 top prize. One ticket was sold at Hy-Vee Gas #1221, 118 Wilmar Ave, in Grand Island. The second winning ticket was sold at West 2nd Best Stop, 2304 W 2nd St, in Hastings. The winning numbers from Friday’s 2by2 draw were Red 06, 24, and White 05, 07. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.
Winning Nebraska Lottery Lotto tickets expire 180 days after the drawing. Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at Lottery headquarters in Lincoln. Additional information about claiming prizes can be found at the Nebraska Lottery website, nelottery.com, or by calling 800-587-5200.
2by2 is run by the Multi-State Lottery Association and was introduced in June 2002. Players in Kansas, Nebraska and North Dakota have the opportunity to win up to $22,000 Monday through Sunday by playing 2by2. The odds of winning the $22,000 2by2 top prize are 1 in 105,625. The overall odds of winning any 2by2 prize are 1 in 3.59.
The mission of the Nebraska Lottery is to generate proceeds for good causes while providing quality entertainment options to Nebraskans. Over $759 million has been raised for the Nebraska Lottery’s beneficiary funds since the Lottery began in 1993. All 93 counties in Nebraska have benefited from projects funded with these Nebraska Lottery proceeds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.