Two free workshop series are scheduled for local entrepreneurs and business owners in Central Nebraska. These events will be offered in Spanish and are sponsored by the Center for Rural Affairs, in partnership with University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension.
Both courses will take place at College Park, 3180 Highway 34, in Grand Island.
“Construction Academy” is scheduled for 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 18 and 25, and March 3, 10 and 17. The workshop will be presented by Chief Construction, BD Construction and Dvorak & Donovan Law Group. Additional partnership includes Nebraska Building Chapter. RSVP by Friday, Feb. 14.
A 10-hour OSHA course will be offere4d on Friday, Feb. 28, and Saturday, Feb. 29: OSHA. RSVP by Friday, Feb. 21, for this two-day session focusing on the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. At the end of this course, attendees will obtain a 10-hour completion card.
“Small business owners and managers, and entrepreneurs in these fields need more opportunities in rural areas to complete requirements and certifications specific to the construction industry,” said Jessica Campos, director for the Center for Rural Affairs Women’s Business Center. “The idea for these academies came out of a partnership between Hall County Extension, the Center for Rural Affairs and Nebraska Enterprise Fund.”
To register, contact Raul Arcos-Hawkins at (308) 833-0260 or raulah@cfra.org.
Visit cfra.org/events for more information. Center for Rural Affairs provides loans, business training, technical assistance and networking to small businesses in Nebraska.
