Jacque Harvey, who left her position last week as executive director of the Central Nebraska Humane Society, will be replaced by two individuals.
Emily Beck and Ashley Meister will co-manage the shelter.
Harvey, whose last day was Friday, retired, said Jeff Vinson, chairman of the Humane Society board, She was in her late 60s, Vinson said.
Harvey started work in May or June of last year.
Beck has worked at the Humane Society for four years “and has basically been groomed and trained to run the shelter,” Vinson said. Beck has worked in all areas of the shelter and basically served as the assistant manager under Harvey, Vinson said.
“So she’s had some experience,” Vinson said. About the only area in which she doesn’t have much experience is finance, he said.
Meister will be in charge of finance and the front staff, he said. She does have a lot of experience in finance, Vinson said.
“So they’re going to run the shelter together,” he said.
Beck will manage the animal control officers, medical matters and the kennel staff.
“Things have gone very well the last 60 to 90 days,” Vinson said. “We’re very happy with the staff, We’re sad to see Jacque go. But we felt like she left us in a pretty good spot.”
