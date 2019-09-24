Two people were treated for neck injuries following a crash involving four vehicles Tuesday morning.
Grand Island Police Capt. Jim, Duering said law enforcement was called at 7:50 a.m. Tuesday to an accident at Highway 34 and Highway 281. Of the four vehicles involved in the crash, he said two were stopped at the stoplight and another vehicle was attempting to slow down when a silver 2001 Nissan pickup from Arcadia ran into the slowing vehicle, a red 1999 Chrysler Concorde from Grand Island.
“The silver 2001 Nissan pickup was inattentive and ran into the slowing vehicle, which hit the other two stopped vehicles,” Duering said. “The drivers involved claim they were not looking at their cellphones and they were just not paying attention. But we suspect there is a possibility of cellphone use there. However, they are only being charged with careless driving.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.