Two people were treated for neck injuries following a crash involving four vehicles Tuesday morning.

Grand Island Police Capt. Jim, Duering said law enforcement was called at 7:50 a.m. Tuesday to an accident at Highway 34 and Highway 281. Of the four vehicles involved in the crash, he said two were stopped at the stoplight and another vehicle was attempting to slow down when a silver 2001 Nissan pickup from Arcadia ran into the slowing vehicle, a red 1999 Chrysler Concorde from Grand Island.

“The silver 2001 Nissan pickup was inattentive and ran into the slowing vehicle, which hit the other two stopped vehicles,” Duering said. “The drivers involved claim they were not looking at their cellphones and they were just not paying attention. But we suspect there is a possibility of cellphone use there. However, they are only being charged with careless driving.”

