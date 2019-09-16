SHELTON — Two people were transported to CHI Health St. Francis with unknown injuries following a motorcycle accident on Interstate 80 Sunday afternoon.

Cody Thomas, public relations director for the Nebraska State Patrol, said a motorcycle was going eastbound on Interstate 80 near Shelton around 2:15 p.m. Sunday when it blew a tire and subsequently slid into the south ditch. He said both individuals were wearing helmets at the time of the accident.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident in addition to the Nebraska State Patrol.

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Reporter

My purpose is to inform people about what is happening in local education and in their communities. Got a tip? Email, Facebook or tweet me!

Recommended for you

Load comments