SHELTON — Two people were transported to CHI Health St. Francis with unknown injuries following a motorcycle accident on Interstate 80 Sunday afternoon.
Cody Thomas, public relations director for the Nebraska State Patrol, said a motorcycle was going eastbound on Interstate 80 near Shelton around 2:15 p.m. Sunday when it blew a tire and subsequently slid into the south ditch. He said both individuals were wearing helmets at the time of the accident.
The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident in addition to the Nebraska State Patrol.
