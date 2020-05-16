The Housing Improvement Partnership, formed as a result of a key initiative identified in Grow Grand Island’s program of work, has been working with the regional Housing Development Corporation to fulfill two grant-funded housing rehabilitation programs that are currently available specifically for Grand Island and are in need of projects.
These opportunities are designed to provide financial assistance toward specific types of home improvement, such as structural, mechanical, electrical, weatherization and plumbing. One program is for owner-occupied housing, the other is for unoccupied properties that will result in owner occupancy. Both programs have requirements and restrictions, but for the right situation can make a big difference for both homeowners and neighborhoods.
The keywords for a viable project are “the right situation.” In addition, getting the word out to the “right people” is a real obstacle. That is why I wanted to take this opportunity to inform the vast reading audience of The Independent. As you read this article, think about your own family, friends and neighborhoods.
If you know of someone who owns and lives in a home in need of up to $25,000 in rehab — such as roof, water heater, handicapped accessibility, furnace, etc. — you are encouraged you to make a phone call to find out if it fits. HDC is currently looking for five more qualifying applicants.
If you know of an unoccupied house in your neighborhood that potentially could use the type of rehab described above, the property may be a good fit for the purchase-rehab-resell program. Under this program, HDC would purchase the property which would undergo up to $25,000 in rehab and then be sold for the original pre-rehab selling price. A simple phone call to HDC can begin the process of determining whether a property qualifies.
As with both programs, without applicants and identified properties, the funding fades away when the grant period expires. We believe the needs exist, but the biggest struggle is uncovering and qualifying them. Perhaps you can help. You can reach Linda Addison at HDC by calling (308) 382-4119. You can also correspond via email to lahdc@housingdevelopmentcorporation.com.
Tonja Brown is the implementation chair for Grow Grand Island Area Partnership. Grow Grand Island was established as a partnership involving the city, county, Chamber of Commerce, Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Economic Development Corp. to develop and implement an ongoing, dynamic strategic plan to guide community growth and prosperity.
