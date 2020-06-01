Sunday evening’s protest march from South Locust Street and the activities at Pioneer Park all remained peaceful, Grand Island police say.
But a couple of skirmishes broke out later in the evening after members of the group left Pioneer Park and returned to the area around Pizza Hut and Texas T-Bone, where the march began at 7 p.m.
Capt. Dean Elliott said two fights broke out in the Pizza Hut area between 10:15 and 10:30 p.m. Pepper spray, which police refer to as OC, was used, but the fights ended quickly and no one was arrested, Elliott said.
As for the peaceful protest itself, police were happy with the organizers.
“It went off very well. It was well organized from the start,” Elliott said. “The group maintained their protest, did what they said they were going to do.
“We assisted them with some minor traffic control stuff but that was about it,” Elliott said. “They did the protest at the park. And when they were done there, they came back to the Pizza Hut on South Locust. Basically everything went off without a hitch.
“After a period of time of being at the Pizza Hut on South Locust, the crowd got down to maybe about half the size of what it was before,” Elliott said. Then a fight broke out among the group.
Police pulled the instigator out of the group. “Another fight immediately then kicked off amongst the group at which point in time we then deployed a canister of OC spray,” Elliott said.
The OC spray was deployed into the group, he said. “One of the subjects in the group actually tried to pick the canister up. We didn’t know if he was going to throw it back at us,” Elliott said.
Police then discharged some pepper ball rounds from a pepper ball gun at that individual.
That material is “just like a paint ball round,” only that it contains a powdered material similar to pepper. “So when it hits and breaks apart, it disperses a pepper powder basically all over the person and the person’s immediate area,” Elliott said. That powder gets in people’s eyes.
Police were “aiming at one person, but from a distance, just like a paint ball gun. Those things are not spot-on. So you shoot for one person and we hope that we only hit that one person,” Elliott said. It’s possible that somebody else got hit.
“But that person, as soon as he reached down and picked that up, he immediately dropped it and backed away, and we really didn’t have any more problems with him or anybody else at that point in time,” he said.
“There was one smaller skirmish that really was done” before police “had to intervene at all,” Elliott said.
The initial fight involved “two or three people that were making some comments, and then a fight broke out between them and some other people,” Elliott said.
A male “got his shirt ripped off and that type of stuff. But we were able to intervene in that one really quick,” Elliott said.
The other fight involved maybe a half dozen people, he said. They suddenly “just started to act up and fight in the middle of the group. But we were right there, at which point in time one of the officers just pulled out that canister of OC gas and dumped that in the middle of the group and everybody dispersed.”
After that, the young people “got right back together and everything was fine,” Elliott said.
There were no more fights. “Those people that were causing things were dispersed out of the group and left,” Elliott said.
OC stands for oleoresin capsicum, which is an oil taken from a pepper. It does not have the strength of actual pepper spray.
More danger was probably presented by some of the traffic, Elliott said. Many motorists were driving around and honking at the protesters.
The disturbance was over within minutes, Elliott said. At around 11 p.m. it started to rain and “the crowd dwindled down a little bit more.” At about 11:45 p.m., a couple of dozen people “were still dancing in the parking lot,” Elliott said.
On Monday, police were taking reports about incidents related to people driving around. Police knew about those incidents Sunday night, Elliott said. As protesters were walking, someone was driving around with a squirt gun “squirting people with what they believed to be vinegar,” Elliott said.
Police have license plate numbers to track down suspects.
A burglary Sunday night at Conoco One Stop has been tied to a stolen vehicle from Cairo. The front window of the store was broken and various Juul Items, White Owl cigars and bottles of alcohol were stolen. Police located the vehicle near West Third and Harrison streets. Officers apprehended a 13-year-old female and 14-year-old male, who had fled on foot.
Police believe those juveniles had been involved in 16 incidents of criminal mischief earlier Sunday. That mischief involved shooting out windows with a BB gun.
