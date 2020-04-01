On Friday, many people who receive home-delivered meals will get two rolls of toilet paper on the side.
Those rolls will go to people who have difficulty getting out of the house.
The rolls were delivered to the Grand Generation Center as part of “Operation Mr. Whipple,” which is spearheaded by Matt Johnson, an employee of the Police Department, and GIPD officer Jimmy Olson.
Last Friday, Johnson delivered 140 rolls of toilet paper to the Grand Generation Center. Many of the rolls were donated by employees of the GIPD, as well as the Grand Island Fire Department. Johnson sent out emails soliciting toilet paper donations, at least one of which included a picture of Mr. Whipple, who for decades asked television viewers to refrain from squeezing the Charmin.
Until last Friday, Theresa Engelhardt of the Grand Generation Center had never met Johnson, who handles maintenance for the Police Department.
But Johnson had called her a couple of weeks earlier to ask if the Grand Generation Center would be the recipient.
Johnson put the project together “just out of the goodness of his heart,” said Engelhardt, who is executive director of Senior Citizens Industries, which operates the Grand Generation Center.
Johnson “knows the lack of toilet paper situation is kind of crazy” and was thinking about homebound seniors, she said.
About 215 people receive home-delivered meals each weekday. A total of 120 sack lunches are delivered on Fridays for those who would like lunches for Saturday or Sunday.
Not all of those people will receive the free toilet paper. If that happened, the Grand Generation’s supply would be wiped clean.
Diane Rollen, coordinator of home-delivered meals, knows which people would really benefit from the gift.
Johnson isn’t done delivering toilet paper to the Grand Generation Center.
As they used to say on “Rawhide,” the project is still rolling, rolling, rolling.
