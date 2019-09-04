Stock Realty & Auction Co./Big Iron Auctions has been conducting the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital benefit auction every year since 2006 at Husker Harvest Days — raising more than $500,000 because of generous donations from businesses and vendors at the show and surrounding area.
The live auctions will be at 1 p.m. on Sept 11 in the Big Iron Auctions tent on lot 1123 at Husker Harvest Days.
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is internationally recognized for its pioneering work in finding cures and saving the lives of children with cancer and other catastrophic diseases. Founded by the late entertainer Danny Thomas and based in Memphis, Tenn., St. Jude freely shares its discoveries with scientific and medical communities around the world. No family ever pays for treatment not covered by insurance, and families without insurance are never asked to pay. St. Jude is financially supported through fundraising events like these.
In another HHD charity event, the Titan Tire Corp., a subsidiary of Titan International Inc., will be hosting a tire auction for the Nebraska FFA Foundation on Sept. 11.
In its seventh year, this auction will include a variety of tires on-site, and also online-only bidding for a John Deere Gator and LSW Extreme Floatation Tires.
“We are so grateful for the support of Titan Tire, Graham Tire and the several John Deere dealers in the state for supporting the Nebraska FFA Foundation in this way. They, along with the bidders understand the value that this contribution makes for Nebraska FFA members,” said Stacey Agnew, executive director of the Nebraska FFA Foundation. “These funds mean sustainability for the growing number of FFA chapters, members and advisers across the state.”
To participate in the live auction, sign in at the Nebraska FFA Foundation registration desk at HHD for a bid number to bid in person, or you can bid online.
To learn more about the online bidding and for more details on how to participate in the online-only auction for the John Deere Gator and LSW Extreme Flotation tires, visit neffafoundation.org. Bidding ends Sept. 11. The LSW tires will fit an 8000 series John Deere tractor.
The list of tires, Gator information and details about the live auction and online-only auction are available at neffafoundation.org.
HHD antique equipment
Farmers young and old enjoy seeing where agriculture has been by visiting the antique farming exhibits at Husker Harvest Days. The antique displays are located on the South Shuttle Road. The displays always feature dozens of antique tractors of all brands and colors.
Other antique favorites will be returning, such as a small hit-and-miss engine that has been rumored to help occasionally produce homemade ice cream for visitors during the show.
Food 4 Families Drive
Also, at this year’s HHD, the Heartland United Way will be holding its annual Food 4 Families food drive.
This year’s drive is a partnership among Heartland United Way, Nebraska Farm Bureau, Aurora Co-op and Farm Progress. It marks the 11th year for the drive.
The food drive will take place all three days of the show, giving visitors a chance to donate nonperishable food items before entering the show gates and providing free admission for FFA members who donate food items on Sept. 11.
All the food is weighed, sorted and then loaded to take to shelters, food pantries and backpack programs throughout the Grand Island area.
Hospitality Tent
Another popular destination for Husker Harvest Days visitors is a stop at the Nebraska Farmers Hospitality Tent, located at the corner of Main Street and Central Avenue.
This year, visitors will have an opportunity to learn about current and upcoming market trends, relax or visit the health screening booths.
For many years, health screenings and exhibits on rural safety and health have been an important fixture in the Hospitality Tent. Over the years at HHD, students from the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing, Kearney Division, have played a crucial role in the health screenings at HHD. The screenings also provide learning opportunities for the students.
“There are 56 new nursing students admitted every fall,” said Barb Wehrman, a Kearney Division nursing instructor. “These new students provide blood pressure screening, as well as health promotion education, as part of their assessment and patient care courses.
The students work alongside Nebraska nurse practitioners to perform skin screenings.
Students also go through simulation learning to prepare for working in outdoor settings. They have time for guided learning at the HHD grounds to gain greater understanding of rural culture.
“Instructors are present at HHD to assist students and supplement their learning,” Wehrman said. “Students spend time in the skin screening booth with nurse practitioners and in the UNMC CON booth to screen blood pressure.”
Wehrman estimates between 1,000 and 1,200 people were screened with blood-pressure checks and close to 600 received skin screenings at HHD last year.
While there is no statistical information about how often farmers receive health checks, Wehrman said they often say that they don’t want to take time to go to their practitioner. That’s why they appreciate the health screenings at HHD.
“Farmers and other outdoor workers are at a higher risk for skin cancer, and they have many of the risks of the general population, such as increasing sedentary lifestyle, poor eating habits, stress and occupational safety risks,” she said.
Also at the Nebraska Farmers Hospitality Tent:
— Farm Futures’ Bryce Knorr will present his market outlook sessions from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and from 1 to 2 p.m. both Tuesday and Wednesday.
— Nebraska Farmer editor Tyler Harris will present his live Nebraska Notebook podcast from noon to 1 p.m.
— Allan Vyhnalek of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will discuss farm/ranch transition and estate planning from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. each day.
— Sam Goldberg will talk about grain bin safety with a showing of “Silo,” a feature film, from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday.
— Jim James of UNL will discuss land values, rent and finance trends from 2:15 to 3 p.m. Tuesday and from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
— NARD will announce the new Hall of Fame members at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Syngenta Square
Visitors are also welcomed to stop at the Syngenta Square at Husker Harvest Days for a cold drink and live music. Craft brews will be available, along with music from Luke Mills and Company, providing a great opportunity for people to relax and have fun during the show. The Syngenta exhibit is located at #1106 and Syngenta Square at #47E.
Husker Harvest Days App
The Husker Harvest Days App is now available for free download to an Android or iPhone. The app provides instant access to key show information, including an exhibitor search and show map. For access to the Husker Harvest Days app, go to your phone’s app store and search for “Husker Harvest Days 2019.”
The app is free; your usual phone charges apply. The Husker Harvest Days app is sponsored by AuctionTime.com and Reinke Irrigation.
Advance tickets sales
Husker Harvest Days visitors can save on admission with the show’s online advance ticket option on www.HuskerHarvestDays.com. Visitors can go to the Husker Harvest Days website and click on “Attend,” and then “Purchase Tickets.”
The discounted ticket price is $10. A minimum of 4 tickets must be purchased to get this price.
Tickets will be mailed to the purchaser and the purchaser will need to bring the tickets with them to Husker Harvest Days and present them at the show entrance.
