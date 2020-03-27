Two lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported to Central District Health Department Thursday evening are both females.
One of them, in her 60s, is currently hospitalized and in isolation in Hall County. The other individual, in her 50s, is isolated at home in Hall County.
Central District Health has initiated a contact investigation to identify people who may have been exposed so that they can take next steps and prevent further spread.
All identified close contacts will be notified, asked to self-quarantine (stay home) and be actively monitored twice daily by CDHD for fever and respiratory symptoms.
In addition, the South Heartland District Health Department reported two additional cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Thursday.
One individual is a male in his 40s who is currently hospitalized and in isolation in Adams County. The other individual is a male in his 50s who is a Colorado resident who spent time in Adams County. He is currently hospitalized and in isolation in Adams County, but will be counted in his home state as is standard epidemiological practice.
The two confirmed cases are at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. They are in isolation.
“Mary Lanning Healthcare would like the public to know it is doing all it can to keep its patients and staff safe and healthy,” says a news release. “Therefore, effective immediately, visitors are being restricted.”
Effective immediately, no patient visitors are allowed at Mary Lanning or its clinics. Significant others are allowed on the Family Care Center and parents are allowed on the Pediatric Unit only.
Eric Barber, president and CEO of Mary Lanning Healthcare, said the hospital is doing all it can to provide the best care and compassion for the two patients.
“MLH is a local, independent hospital that has always given its best for the community,” Barber said in a statement. “Right now, we have the processes in place to meet the needs of those who are fighting COVID-19, and we will stand beside them in this battle.”
Barber said he is proud of the efforts of MLH staff thus far in keeping themselves, patients and the community safe.
“As of now, the fourth floor is closed to anyone other than patients and staff,” Barber said. “Our physicians and nurses, Infection Control staff and COVID-19 leadership team are working diligently to isolate and contain the virus.”
SHDHD has initiated a contact investigation to identify people who may have been exposed to prevent further spread. All close contacts will be notified, asked to self-quarantine at home and be actively monitored twice daily by SHDHD for fever and respiratory symptoms.
Typical symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath. People who are concerned they may have COVID-19 should self-isolate (have no contact with other people) and call ahead to their primary care provider to be screened over the phone. The provider can evaluate and determine if testing is necessary.
People can help protect themselves and others from COVID-19 and other respiratory infections by:
— Avoiding close contact with sick people and staying home if you are sick.
— Avoiding non-essential travel and staying at home as much as possible.
— Avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people.
— Keeping space of 6 feet or more between yourself and others.
— Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water aren’t available, use an alcohol-based sanitizer.
— Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
— Covering your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze then throw the tissue in the trash, or cough in your sleeve.
— Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.
There is a statewide coronavirus (COVID-19) information line to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to help keep them informed: (402) 552-6645; hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST, 7 days a week. CDHD’s Covid line (308)285-5175 will be operational 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. over the weekend
CDHD encourages residents to stay informed by checking CDHD’s website eveningwww.cdhd.ne.gov for local information and updates, as well as links to the state and national websites.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.