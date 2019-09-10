The bodies of a man and a woman were discovered early Monday afternoon in a room at the Red Coach Inn and Suites, 3021 S. Locust St.

There were no “overt signs of violence or physical force,” but the cause of death is unknown, said Police Capt. Jim Duering.

Police were called at about 12:45 p.m. The deceased are a 38-year-old Grand Island man and a 37-year-old Shelton woman.

“We don’t have any conclusive cause of death at this point. We’re still investigating it as a suspicious death,” Duering said.

There was a third occupant of the room — a man. He was transported to CHI Health St. Francis.

Police interviewed the third occupant. But they’re not going to reach any conclusions “until we have physical evidence that corroborates what he says,” Duering said.

Autopsies have been scheduled.

“We’re going to stay open-minded about what happened until we know for sure,” he said.

