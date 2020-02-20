Jerome Dubas of Grand Island and Dave Stewart of Hastings have been selected as two of the 2020 Governor’s Arts Awards honorees.
The biennial Governor’s Arts Awards is Nebraska’s premier event in recognizing individuals and organizations that shape the state’s artistic landscape. The impact of the arts, and these honorees, is felt in the classroom, the economy and the community.
Dubas has been selected for Excellence in Arts Education, awarded to an individual, school district or community organization that has made a long-term, outstanding contribution to arts education in the Nebraska. Dubas is an art teacher at Grand Island Senior High School.
Stewart was selected as an Outstanding Artist, awarded to an individual artist practicing in any discipline whose work or career has made a significant contribution to their art form and to the state of Nebraska.
The public is welcome to share in the celebration of these honorees at an upcoming award ceremony, hosted by the Nebraska Arts Council. The ceremony will take place March 27 in the rotunda at the State Capitol Building, 1445 K St. The ceremony will begin at 3 p.m., followed by a reception at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel, 333 S. 13th St., with light refreshments and hors d’oeuvres.
