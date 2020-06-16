ACE (Public Alliance for Community Energy) recently presented Project of the Year awards to two of its member communities, Ord and Loup City.
ACE returns funds to its 75 Nebraska member communities through its revenue return program. These funds are used for various community betterment projects. Earlier this year, ACE returned $400,000 to those communities.
Communities submitted project nominations, and winners were determined through voting on ACE’s Facebook page. Awards were presented in two population categories: Under 2,000 and more than 2,000. The following projects were awarded a plaque and $200 to be used toward future community betterment projects.
Ord used its ACE funds to install a picnic shelter and table at Anderson Island located on a city park next to the North Loup River. The site provides access to the river widely used for kayaking, canoeing and tubing.
Loup City used its funds to make much-needed upgrades of flooring and kitchen tops to its local Sherman County Senior Center. This allows the center to continue to provide meals to local senior citizens as well as a gathering place for the whole community.
