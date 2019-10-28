When the new year dawns, the old Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location on Webb Road will house a Mexican restaurant that has already built a local following.
Tucan Tacos will be owned by Luis Jacobo, who owns Tucan Express at Conestoga Mall.
Jacobo hopes opening day will be, as he puts it, “1/1/2020.”
Tucan Express celebrated its 10th anniversary in the mall last month.
Jacobo decided to open the new location “to better serve our guests.”
The location is in the Starwood Centre, at 2120 N. Webb Road.
Signage in front of Tucan Tacos points out that it will have homemade tortillas, margaritas and micheladas.
An express lunch will be served, in addition to delivery and carryout.
Jacobo hasn’t yet decided if Tucan Express will continue to operate in the mall. He’s still “weighing a few factors.”
The Starwood Centre location totals 4,500 square feet.
The site will allow the business to “better our service, better our food and better serve our guests,” he said.
Tucan Tacos proclaims that it is the “Home of the Taco Box.”
The Taco Box was “something we came up with when we initiated our delivery system.” Jacobo said. The restaurant was looking for a way to help families, “because what they were ordering off the menu was coming to $70, $80 to feed their whole family. So I came up with a family deal, and the Taco Box was born.”
Priced at $31.99, the Taco Box consists of 20 tacos, a pound of rice, a pound of beans and a large order of chips and salsa. Customers can choose from more than a dozen meat options, as well as vegan options. A few flavor options are provided with each meal, “all conveniently packaged in a pizza box,” he said.
The Taco Box “is what really propelled our business,” and made opening the big new location possible, Jacobo said.
The restaurant does a lot of delivery, both to businesses and homes, on a daily basis, he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.