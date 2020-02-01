How are you feeling?
No, seriously, you feeling good?
I hope you are 100% healthy and free of the sniffles, the crud, the flu and all of the other nasty germs hovering around like a hoax drone invasion of a bygone month.
And if you aren’t feeling good … then stay the heck away from me!
I’m serious. I’ll get a restraining order if you dare bring your germs within 50 feet of my personal space.
It happens every winter at some point. Everybody gets sick and the lucky few who are able to avoid the various diseases making the rounds wonder how long it is until their time is up.
Wait a second, is my throat starting to feel tingly?
Things can rapidly change, but as of this writing, I have been fortunate enough to avoid all of the plagues going around. I do think I may have injured myself, though, while knocking on wood with my fingers crossed.
I used to live a happy, mainly illness-free life. One cold a winter was the norm.
Then I had children, and those children eventually became preschoolers.
Soon enough they were bringing home cute pictures to hang on the refrigerator along with every kind of germ possible to decimate my immune system.
It’s a fact of life growing up. One day you are listening to “Licensed to Ill” and then you are a parent and somehow been granted a license to be permanently ill.
While I’m not a germaphobe, if I start to think about the number of people that I come into contact with daily and the number of people that they come into contact with … well, it’s pretty easy to start to feel a little Monkish.
My oldest goes to one of the largest high schools in the state — one that had a mold delay to start the season. I have a child attending middle school, and no one has ever accused middle-schoolers of practicing great hygiene and being experts in the prevention of the spreading of germs.
During the winter, I’m often attending basketball games at up to four different schools with four different crowds per week.
I wonder if they still have the props for “The Bubble Boy” episode of “Seinfeld” and, if they do, would there be enough kind people willing to push my bubble to the top of the bleachers in each gym? I’ll roll myself down after the final buzzer.
If this isn’t enough to make you sick — figuratively and literally — there is always an illness in the news. And that’s never a positive thing.
There are the annual reports about the effectiveness (or not) of the annual flu shot.
If you’ve ever wondered who would draw the ire of more people when their forecast is wrong than the local TV meteorologist, let me introduce you to the scientists who try to predict which types of flu will be prevalent each year and develop the shot to prevent them.
Then there is the coronavirus, which sounds like a made-up disease used by people who call in to work “sick” after consuming too many Mexican beers on Super Bowl Sunday.
But it is real, and it is scary. It’s the latest potential worldwide plague that seems to come straight out of some horror novel.
And that has led to reports that as frightening as the coronavirus may be, this year’s flu is a more immediate and dangerous threat to the average person living here in the United States.
Well, now I’m reassured.
So, I wish for good health for all of you. And, if you aren’t that fortunate, please stay at least 50 feet away from me until I locate my safety bubble.
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com
