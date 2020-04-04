President Donald Trump has approved a request from Gov. Pete Ricketts for a major disaster declaration for Nebraska, Sen. Deb Fischer announced Saturday.
Fischer said the declaration will make federal funding available to assist Nebraska in combating the outbreak of COVID-19.
“This decision will unlock additional federal resources for our state as we work to tackle this pandemic and deliver relief to our families, businesses, and communities,” she said.
Ricketts thanked Trump and said that “Nebraskans are coming together to win the war against the virus, and this declaration will help our state fulfilling that mission.”
Fischer said the declaration makes federal funding available to all state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, for all areas of Nebraska affected by COVID-19.
On March 30, Nebraska’s entire congressional delegation wrote a letter to Trump in support of the governor’s request for a major disaster declaration for Nebraska.
Ricketts reminds everyone that the “next several weeks will be key to slowing the spread of the virus in Nebraska.”
“We are asking Nebraskans to further limit social interactions,” he said. “Everyone should work, go home, and shop once a week.”
