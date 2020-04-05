The people who established Trinity United Methodist Church in 1889 never envisioned a Palm Sunday like this.
After watching Sunday’s online worship service at home, members of the congregation got in their cars and picked up their palms outside the church.
Christina Landenberger and three other women handed out palms and bags of plastic Easter eggs to at least 40 cars, beginning at 11 a.m.
“Good morning! Happy Palm Sunday. God bless you,” Landenberger said to the people inside the cars, some of whom were wearing masks.
Church members were encouraged to wave the palms out their windows on the way home. Sometimes, Landenberger and the other women said “Hosanna” as they drove away.
Trinity United Methodist was one of a number of local churches that had a drive-by distribution of palms on Sunday.
Many of the Trinity United Methodist members said a few words as they picked up their palms.
Instead of being in her car, one woman said, “I’d rather be in church today.”
Another person told the church members, “I miss you.”
Another said, “Great sermon this morning.”
One woman, smiling, said “You all look better in person than you do on the computer.”
Normally, the church would have a Palm Sunday parade
in the sanctuary.
The kids were preparing “a song and dance with the palms that they were going to lead the congregation in as they paraded through the sanctuary,” said Landenberger, who is the church’s director of children and family ministries.
Because of the coronavirus, those plans fell through. So the church had a “little impromptu drive-thru Palm Sunday parade,” she said.
The kids had the music at home, so they could sing and dance if they were watching online.
When members of the congregation got home, they could put the palms in water, where they “stay fresh for a while and smell good in your house,” Landenberger said.
Trinity United Methodist Church had planned to have a large Easter event for families last Wednesday evening.
The event was to include a supper, after which kids would visit a number of story stations.
Together, those stations would tell “the story of Jesus from Palm Sunday through the resurrection,” Landenberger said.
Plastic eggs of different colors would represent the portion of the story they heard at each stop. The storytellers were to explain the meaning of the candy inside each.
A green egg, for instance, symbolized Palm Sunday. Inside the egg were palm leaves made of Gummi candy.
When Judas betrayed Jesus, he kissed him on the cheek. Inside that egg was a Hershey’s Kiss.
A black egg symbolized the day that Jesus died. Inside that egg was a black jelly bean, which is bad news to most kids.
A white egg represents the resurrection of Jesus. Inside that egg was a piece of Zotz candy, which has a hard exterior. When people bite into it, they find a fizzy candy, sort of like Pop Rocks. So the candy presents a surprise, like Jesus coming back to life.
Those were the eggs handed out Sunday morning, along with the palms.
The other women handing out palms were Sebrina Bergmeier, Brenda Cochran and Marilyn Williams.
The church “is all about people and relationships,” Landenberger said.
Because people can’t be together right now, Trinity United Methodist is being creative, looking for ways to “stay in touch with each other and encourage each other.”
The “older people in our congregation are getting more and more tech-savvy now,” Landenberger said.
With the church’s help, many of those people are participating “with us on Sunday morning” through the livestreaming, she said.
During the livestreaming, congregation members are encouraged to consume bread and juice at home during Communion at church.
What’s it like for the pastors to livestream the service?
“It’s a little different, preaching to empty pews,” said the Rev. Kelly Karges, the senior pastor.
Associate Pastor Kalaba Kapundu said it is a great experience to try something out of the ordinary and see how it impacts the congregation.
Trinity United Methodist has been livestreaming its services for more than a year, so the church has had time to get the kinks out, Karges said.
He gives credit to Tim Victor and Josh Bergmeier, who handle the nuts and bolts of the livestreaming.
Karges has two brothers who are also Methodist ministers. All three of their churches now livestream their services. So their mother in Lincoln can watch all three of her boys at work.
Trinity United Methodist partners with Omaha’s Food Bank for the Heartland to present the monthly Loaves and Fishes mobile food pantry in Grand Island.
This month’s pantry will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Fonner Park, south of the cattle barn. Because last month’s pantry was canceled, more food will be handed out than normal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.