Trinity Lutheran School students clapped and cheered as a Grand Island Fire Department bucket truck lifted third-graders Maxwell Murdoch and Daniel Rivera and their teacher Tami Chandler up over the crowd Monday afternoon.
The two third-graders waved to the crowd from overhead while in the bucket truck, before being brought back safely to ground level.
Maxwell and Daniel were able to ride in the bucket truck Monday due to being named the overall winner and honorable-mention winner, respectively, in the Home Fire Escape Plan contest hosted by the Red Cross and the Fire Department. The winner from each school was honored at an award ceremony last Friday, with each school winner receiving a ride in a fire truck. The two overall winners were also given the opportunity to ride in a bucket truck.
As the top two overall winners, Maxwell and Daniel also each received a badge and a firefighter helmet with their name and school on it. They will be able to keep the former, while the latter will go to the next third-graders who win the Home Fire Escape Plan contest.
Maxwell said it was “very cool” to be able to go up in a bucket truck.
“I was just really excited to go up,” he said.
Grand Island Fire Prevention Chief Fred Hotz said the Home Fire Escape Plan contest has been held for 14 or 15 years and started after contest organizers heard about a similar contest in Alaska. The contest is a way for Grand Island third-graders to practice how to escape from their homes with their family in the event of a fire or other emergency.
Hotz said the contest is geared toward third-graders because “they are just old enough that they comprehend what they’re doing.”
For the contest, Maxwell said, he drew a fire escape plan on a poster that showed each floor of his home and ways to escape.
He said he also had to write down how long it took to evacuate his home using his plan.
Maxwell said he practiced his escape plan and determined it takes 15 seconds to evacuate his home using the plan. His family helped him create his fire escape plan.
“They helped me with ideas some and what to write,” he said. “They would point out that there was a fire-escape ladder right here or right there.”
Hotz said the contest criteria require the third-graders to create a floor plan, show the ways to evacuate their home, indicate where smoke detectors are located and whether they have been tested recently.
“The whole idea was to get families to practice getting out of their homes in the event of an emergency,” he said. “We are after the students, but really we are after the entire family because we include the family in this. We even let the family participate in the artwork, the planning and everything. The goal is to get the entire family to learn how important an escape plan is and practice it.”
Hotz said the criteria for the Home Fire Escape Plan Contest are “laid out” by the Red Cross, but Fire Department firefighters choose the contest winners based on a rubric.
“I bring my inspectors over there and we grade them and choose them ourselves,” he said. “A lot of times, it is based upon how well it (fire escape plan) is done and if all the ingredients are done. This year, we had a rubric, which said that if they did this, they get this many points. We looked to see if they did that. Then we added up the points to determine the winner.”
Hotz said there were about 200 entries in this year’s Home Fire Escape Plan Contest.
