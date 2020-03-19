As COVID-19 shuts down schools indefinitely, one local school has started to educate its students online.
Trinity Lutheran began offering online classes to its students Wednesday. They were able to pick up books and other materials from the school Tuesday,
Principal Jerrita Staehr, who also serves as Trinity Lutheran’s 6-8 language arts teacher, said she has set up a time to meet with her students live on Zoom twice a week.
“I will do that so they can see each other because middle-schoolers are really social and they need to see me and each other,” she said. “They get a life lesson from me every day and it is usually silly.”
Staehr said that in addition to using Zoom, she is using Google Classroom to have her students submit assignments. She said she is doing screencasts of lectures she would have been doing in the classroom, doing read-alouds and explaining them.
Staehr said the students have assignments that come up daily on Google Classroom.
“My students are used to doing these types of assignments because I have been utilizing Google Classroom for years,” she said. “It is not a huge change for them, it is just the face-to-face part that is different.”
Second-grade teacher Michelle Dotson said she records a video of herself every morning in the corner of her classroom and makes a Google Slides presentation that tells her students everything they would typically cover in their morning classroom meeting.
Dotson said she also sent home a packet with kids when they picked up their learning packets Tuesday, which means her students also have some “paper and pencil work” to do. She gives them instructions online on how to do this work.
Dotson said her students’ assignments are broken down by subject area and the students can do them at their own pace.
“We have some parents who are working and juggling this, so their schedules do not necessarily look the same as a regular school day,” she said. “I do not say they have to do this. I give them a guideline that I would like their assignments submitted by 6 p.m. Friday. But, with some families, it may be more on the weekend that they are working on things.”
In math, Dotson said she has to give her students some assessments which she will take a grade on. However, some of the daily work is more up to parents to look over.
“Math is probably one of my biggest challenges right now because we do so much hands-on (learning),” she said.
Dotson said she is not doing any videos where she is lecturing but said she would like to if COVID-19 prolongs the time she has to teach online.
Kindergarten teacher Barb Sheeks said in language arts, she sent home some reading packets and students are doing some reading activities. She said she is also allowing them to make videos about what they are doing while they are stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I am also doing story time every day where I record stories,” Sheeks said. “I just try to send a video every day of some kind, so I can see the students. I have been encouraging them to make a short video where they say, ‘Hi’ and say what they are doing today. It is fun for kindergartners to make videos.”
Sheeks said she is also trying to find alternative ways for her students to do lessons that typically would be done with a paper and pencil in her classroom. For example, she said that instead of doing a worksheet on vowel sounds, students may draw pictures of things with specific vowel sounds or snap photos of things in their house with that sound.
With math, Sheeks said she is finding lessons for students on Khan Academy that are in line with her curriculum.
“Those are really nice because there is a video they watch and exercises that they do,” she said. “At the end of it, they take a little test. It allows me to see the lessons the kids completed. If they are having trouble with something, they can go back, rewatch the video and redo the lesson as many times as they need to.”
Sheeks said since her kindergartners are so young, she is making as many videos as she can to send out to them.
“It is telling them, ‘I know this is a really different time, and I know it is weird, but this is still school. You should treat it the same way as if we were in our classroom. Yes, it is great that you can do this in your jammies, but it is still school and we still have to be serious about it,’” she said. “I just want to keep that at the forefront.”
Staehr said Trinity Lutheran’s teachers are “champions” who learned a different way of education in just a few days and have “taken that head-on.”
“They have been pretty positive about it in moving forward,” she said. “They have been excited to use some of those things they have not gotten to use before. At the same time, it is a tremendous challenge because the time we have to spend is actually greater now than it was before.”
Staehr said she does not know when Trinity Lutheran students will return to the classroom but that the school will continue online learning for the immediate future. She said whether the school year will need to be extended is unknown.
“Right now, everybody needs to be patient and do the best they can,” Staehr said. “I encourage everybody to pray for our families and our leaders because now, in a time of uncertainty, the word of God and the hope of Jesus Christ is the only thing we know is true. That sounds like such a simple thing, but it is important to be reminded of that in times like these.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.