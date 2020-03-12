The U.S. Hockey League has decided to suspend game play effective immediately until further notice.
The decision was unanimously made by the USHL Board of Directors with the best interest of USHL athletes, staff, officials and fans in mind, says a news release. The league is based in Chicago.
In addition, all hockey activities, including practices, workouts and meetings have also been suspended until further notice. The league continues to closely monitor the situation and will use this hiatus to determine next steps regarding the 2019-20 season.
The Tri-City Storm is a member of the USHL.
