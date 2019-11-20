A friendly competition between three area museums benefits food pantries in each community.

The Tri-City Food Fight, running through Dec. 31, pits Stuhr Museum in Grand Island against Hastings Museum and the Archway in Kearney in a “battle” to see which can collect the most food for food pantries in their communities.

To participate, simply drop non-perishable food items off at collection points at one of the three participating organizations. Donations will be collected, weighed and transported to food pantries that serve each of the Tri-Cities with the results posted on each organization’s websites. The winner will be crowned after the new year.

“The real winners are the pantries, but bragging rights are also at stake,” said Becky Tideman, director of marketing at Hastings Museum.

In 2018, Hastings Museum took home the title, raising more than 7,000 pounds of food. The total raised was more than 14,000 pounds. Organizers hope this year will see even more donations.

While the holidays are the season of giving, area food pantries need support all year-round, the three museums remind the pubic. Nearly 13% of Nebraska residents live in poverty, and in many cases, local food pantries can help.

For more information on the Tri-City Food Fight, contact Stuhr Museum at (308) 385-5316, the Hastings Museum at (800) 508-4629 or the Archway at (308) 237-1000.

More information is also available online at www.hastingsmuseum.org, www.archway.org or www.stuhrmuseum.org.

