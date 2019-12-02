Due to a broken water pipe at the Grand Island City Hall, the meeting location for the Friday, Dec. 6, public open house on a Tri-Cities bus route has been changed.
The public meeting will be held from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, at the Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Presentations will be given at 12:15, 2 and 4 p.m.
The Kearney and Hastings meeting locations will remain the same. Those meetings are: Wednesday, Dec. 4, from noon to 3 p.m. at the UNK Alumni House, 2222 Ninth Ave., Kearney, with presentations at 12:15 and 2 p.m.; and Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, from noon to 5 p.m. at the Adams County Fairgrounds, 947 S. Baltimore Ave., Hastings, with presentations at 12:15, 2 and 4 p.m.
Those unable to attend the in-person events are invited to join the meeting at 12:15 p.m. via Facebook Live each of the advertised days at https://www.facebook.com/nebraska.transit.
This project is part of Nebraska’s Mobility Management program, which seeks to coordinate and improve transportation options for Nebraskans. Anticipated completion of the study is spring 2020.
More information about Nebraska’s transit program and mobility management is available at https://nebraskatransit.com/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.