Structure fire
Stephanie Romanski

Friday morning’s trailer fire on East Capital Avenue was caused by a 5-year-old boy playing with a lighter.

The single-wide trailer was destroyed in the fire. It was in the Capital Manufactured Home Park at 518 E. Capital Ave., Lot 48.

No one was injured in the fire, which started at about 10 a.m. It’s believed that three adults and eight children lived in the structure.

No charges will be filed. The Grand Island Fire Department will just recommend that the boy receive counseling, said Division Chief Tim Hiemer.

Hiemer said fires aren’t caused very often by young people playing with lighters. It is “fairly rare anymore,” he said.

