A trailer home at 3530 DeAnn Road was considered a total loss on Sunday after a fire started in the living room.
The Grand Island Fire Department received a structure fire call at 7:50 a.m. from the trailer’s neighbors and said smoke was coming from the trailer. The neighbors also said they believed the resident was trapped in the mobile home.
Ed Carlin, the shift commander at the fire department, said four fire trucks and one ambulance responded to the call. He said the Red Cross was also notified.
When the responders arrived to the fire, no one was found inside the house. The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.
Carlin said the cause of the fire is currently known to be discarded smoking material.
The mobile home is a total loss and Carlin estimates the total damage costs are approximately $10,000.
The resident’s family was notified of the fire.