Hoping to make takeout and delivery service more attractive, some Grand Island restaurants have put together package deals.
The Chocolate Bar, for instance, is offering a $10 lunch bag, which consists of a half wrap, a bag of chips and a slice of cake for $10.
Kinkaider Brewing Co. sells a burger, fries and a bottle of beer for $12.
About three weeks ago, Coney Island Cafe began offering picnic packs.
A two-pack, for example, consists of four Coneys, including the wieners, buns, mustards, onion and chili. People can cook the hot dogs at home, or Coney Island will do it for them. Also offered are four-packs, which consist of eight hot dogs, and five-packs, which total 10 Coney dogs.
Under the rules of COVID-19, all restaurant dining rooms are closed.
Some Grand Island restaurants have temporarily shut down completely. Those include Tommy’s, Texas T-Bone, the Chicken Coop, McKinney’s Irish Pub and 40 North Tap and Grille.
For those still open, it’s clearly a struggle. Some places have laid off employees, or taken out loans to keep paying their staff. At some of the restaurants, two people are keeping the place running.
At Applebee’s Grill and Bar, interest in the takeout business has been growing the last couple of weeks. Right after the dining room closed, Applebee’s didn’t have a lot of traffic.
Now people are starting to get hungry.
“Oh yeah, definitely. And they’re getting stir-crazy, I have a feeling,” said Kate Kostman, one of the restaurant’s managers.
Eateries seem to do OK over the noon hour.
Coney Island Cafe is probably busiest at lunchtime. But owner Goerge Katrouzos says business continues into the afternoon.
“You’d be surprised. We get a lot of carry-outs going in the afternoon.”
In addition to the picnic packs, customers can also order “our good burgers,” homemade fries and homemade malts, Katrouzos said.
Lee’s Family Restaurant sees three or four of its loyal customers several times a week.
Some people call ahead and pick up breakfast.
Lee’s started delivering because of the coronavirus.
At lunchtime, the restaurant delivers lunch to people who are “stuck at work” and to those who can’t leave their homes. “So they’re glad we’re delivering,” said Jason Lee, who normally works as a server.
In addition to curbside and carry-out, Lee’s offers car hop service. Just honk your horn and somebody will come out.
Several tables are set up behind the restaurant. Customers can take their carry-out orders and sit down if they want.
People are still ordering pies, Lee said.
“Considering everything, we’re doing pretty good,” said Denny Dilsaber, who manages Kinkaider’s with his wife.
The business does pretty well at lunch. Then it’s mostly quiet until 5 p.m. It’s pretty busy until 7 p.m.
Kinkaider’s offers curbside, takeout and delivery.
Beginning next week, Kinkaider’s will start delivering to Hastings, Aurora and Central City.
Dilsaber lives in Aurora. So if Aurora people place an order, he’ll just take it home with him.
The Chocolate Bar $10 lunch bag is popular at lunchtime.
”And then our bakery is really what’s keeping us afloat. We’ve had just a bunch of custom cake orders,” said Perry Schutz, who operates the restaurant with his wife, Elizabeth.
People are still buying coffee. But “the cakes and pretty much the bakery’s where the money’s coming in,” he said.
Right now, the Chocolate Bar is not serving breakfast.
With the temporary closure of the Chicken Coop, McKinney’s and 40 North Tap and Grille, there aren’t a lot of downtown businesses serving food.
The Chocolate Bar owners are patronizing Coney Island. “We went over there and got lunch today,” Perry Schutz said.
Some restaurants can deliver beer.
Pizza Hut has seen a slight uptick in beer sales. “Beer sales are up at least 10% right now. We actually have been running out,” said Karni Vath, who works at the Pizza Hut on Second Street.
Applebee’s food is delivered through DoorDash or Uber. If orders are placed on the Applebee’s website, there is no delivery charge..
The restaurant does not deliver alcoholic drinks. Customers have to pick them up.
But, Kostman said, “our alcohol sales seem to be growing a little bit.” She doesn’t think word has gotten out well enough that customers can get alcohol to go.
Kinkaider’s didn’t deliver until the virus hit.
How’s the business doing with the takeout and delivery of beer?
“We’re doing quite a bit of it actually,” Dilsaber said.
“We have people come in and fill up their growlers and take it home.”
Other people might order dinner and a six pack.
On both delivery and takeout orders, customers are required to show their IDs.
The Chocolate Bar’s liquor license allows the business to sell sealed drinks even during normal times.
“We’ve been doing a bottle of wine and nine chocolate truffles for $20. That’s kind of been a hit,” Perry Schutz said.
The Chocolate Bar is not doing deliveries.
To attract customers, places such as Runza offer a happy hour in the afternoon. From 5 p.m. to closing, Runza also has dinner for two for $9.99.
The coronavirus has made it tougher for eateries to make ends meet.
Business is not as good as it is in normal times. But Katrouzos says he’s hanging in there. “We’re doing OK,” he said.
Dilsaber is optimistic. “We’ll just all get through it,” he said.
Lee’s is happy with orders of any kind. “Even if it’s a small order, it still helps,” Lee said.
