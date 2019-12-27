The past decade, 2010 through 2019, has seen some comings and goings and additions and subtractions for Grand Island and Central Nebraska.
The major addition spanned the entire decade, while the biggest subtraction left 132 years of history behind.
Here are The Grand Island Independent’s top local stories for the 2010s:
1) Nebraska State Fair comes to Grand Island.
The first year of the decade — 2010 — saw the inaugural opening of the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. The state spent $42 million for new fair facilities at Fonner Park that were completed just in time for the 2010 show.
And for year after year, the State Fair in Grand Island grew in popularity and attendance, even having its second-highest attendance ever of 379,108 in 2017
However, that changed in 2018 and 2019. In 2018, wet conditions prevented the installation of an outdoor stage, so the outdoor concerts were moved inside the Heartland Events Center.
Then in 2019, August was the second-wettest month ever recorded in Grand Island, making the fair’s parking area too soggy for vehicles. So an expanded shuttle system was scrambled together.
The damage, though, was done and the fair’s attendance plummeted. It lost $1.4 million.
Overall, the move of the Nebraska State Fair to Grand Island was a major achievement and the first eight years showed that an area outside of the Lincoln-Omaha area could be successful hosting a statewide event.
The State Fair was a big story every year, and the biggest story in Grand Island for the decade.
2) Veterans home moves to Kearney.
The second-biggest story of the decade was a loss for Grand Island. In a process that many viewed as rigged, Gov. Dave Heineman decided in 2013 that the new Central Nebraska Veterans Home would be built in Kearney.
Grand Islanders were shocked. The veterans home had been in Grand Island for 132 years on land donated by Grand Island residents to the state.
The new home opened in Kearney in 2019, and residents moved from Grand Island. Most of the veterans home land was turned over to the city of Grand Island. The buildings, however, are set to go to developer White Lotus.
3) Flooding ravages the state.
In March of 2019, sections of Nebraska were underwater. Heavy snow had fallen and the ground was frozen. Then it changed in a blink. Rain fell and fell. The temperature climbed and the snow started to melt.
Rivers and streams throughout the state were overwhelmed. A deluge swept through the state and large chunks of ice careened down rivers. Levees, bridges and dams broke from the force of the ice and the water.
In Central Nebraska, the towns of Wood River, Dannebrog, Gibbon and North Loup, communities in parts of Nance and Merrick counties and elsewhere were flooded.
It is likely to go down as the worst natural disaster in Nebraska’s history.
4) New schools built in Grand Island.
School buildings in Grand Island received a big boost in the past decade. In 2014, Grand Island voters passed a $69.9 million school bond. As a result, three new elementary schools were built — Starr, Stolley Park and Jefferson. Additions and renovations were also made at Shoemaker Elementary, Barr Middle School and Grand Island Senior High.
In all, the Grand Island school district is in good shape as far as school buildings at the end of the decade, thanks to the work during the past five years.
5) Total solar eclipse.
In August of 2017, tens of thousands of people flocked to Central Nebraska as Grand Island, Ravenna and a swath through the center of the state were prime viewing sights for a total solar eclipse.
It’s an event that won’t be seen again in anyone’s lifetime, and won’t happen again in Grand Island until 2744.
6) Airport soars with new terminal.
The Central Nebraska Regional Airport really took off in the past decade. Boardings have soared from 7,500 in 2005 to an expected 70,000 in 2019.
And in 2016, a new passenger terminal opened, greatly improving the traveling experience.
The impetus were flights by Allegiant to Las Vegas and Mesa/Phoenix and American Eagle flights to Dallas.
7) Hero Flights honor veterans.
The 2010s may become known as the Hero Flight decade in Hall County. Ten Hero Flights were taken from 2011 to 2019, honoring more than 700 veterans from World War II, Korea and Vietnam.
After each flight, residents turned out in droves to welcome the veterans home. And the money for the flights was raised through donations and fundraisers organized by a dedicated group of volunteers.
8) Retail landscape changes.
As throughout the country, the retail landscape in Grand Island changed. The list of stores that closed was stunning: Skagway, Sears, Younkers, Shopko, Fresh Thyme.
However, Super Saver built a new store at Five Points to replace one of the Skagways. Bosselman’s built a new corporate headquarters at the other Skagway location. In addition, many new restaurants opened in Grand Island during the decade.
9) Transitions in city government.
Grand Island city government saw three mayors in the decade. Former Mayor Jay Vavricek returned to the position after a four-year absence. His second term, however, was tumultuous and he finished third in the primary election in 2014. Political newcomer Jeremy Jensen was then elected. Jensen did not seek a second term and Roger Steele was elected mayor in 2018.
10) Sam Foltz killed in accident.
There was a sadness to the decade, too. In 2016, Sam Foltz, Nebraska punter and former Grand Island Senior High athlete, was killed in a car accident in Wisconsin. The Husker football team and coaches came to Grand Island for the funeral and to remember their teammate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.