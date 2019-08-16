Beginning Sunday, Tommy’s Family Restaurant will no longer be open 24 hours a day.
The business announced that its new hours will be 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
“After 33 years, our night crew is finally ready to go to bed,” reads an ad in Friday’s Independent.
But there are no worries. “You’ll still receive the fast, friendly service you have always known,” as well as the “same great family atmosphere. And we still offer the best fried chicken in town!”
Breakfast will still be served all day. Tommy’s daily coffee and pie special will continue from 2 to 5 p.m.