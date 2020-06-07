As Grand Island’s economy begins to emerge from the economic impact of COVID-19, businesses are still interested in cashing in on the community’s future.
Matt Preister of Norfolk, co-owner of the Grand Island Tommy’s Express franchise, said they plan to break ground at 710 Allen Drive in August with a grand opening planned for early February.
Preister said Tommy’s Express franchise locations have become “fan-favorite” car care destinations in cities around the United States, including Lincoln and Omaha, because of their focus on “customer experience, convenience and wash quality.”
Tommy’s Express, which got started in 1969 in Michigan, is known for its signature 130-foot wash tunnels, which Preister said are designed to be “striking, with corner towers, a rounded transparent roof, prominent branding, and full-size windows running down the length of the wash tunnel.”
“Future Grand Island customers should expect short waits even at peak hours, three minute travel down the car wash tunnel, an excellent product menu, and free floor mat washers and vacuum stations located on site.” he said.
A feature of Tommy’s Express, Preister said, is the Tommy Club, unlimited wash memberships that will be available for purchase via the Tommy’s Express app leading up to the site’s grand opening. He said the membership allows member vehicles to be admitted to the wash automatically via a proprietary license plate reader system.
“Tommy’s Express represents the best the car wash industry has to offer, from our commitment to customer experience to the custom, proprietary equipment we pioneered to give you the finest car wash result possible,” said Tommy’s Express company president Ryan Essenburg.
Preister said the whole idea of Tommy’s Express is not having customers wait when wanting to wash their vehicle.
“Even if you are 10 cars deep, you are through in under five minutes,” he said. “We really want to focus on making the car wash affordable, getting a great wash and convenience.”
In addition to Grand Island, Preister said he hopes to open Tommy’s Express Car Wash locations in Norfolk, Columbus and Kearney.
“Grand Island will be our first,” he said.
Preister said Tommy’s Express is rapidly expanding not only in Nebraska, but across the country. He said Omaha will soon have eight locations, along with three or four in Lincoln.
“You can buy one membership and you can wash in all the Nebraska locations and across the country,” he said.
Preister said he and his partner have been working with Tommy’s Express now for several years in establishing franchise locations in Nebraska.
“We hope to be open by the beginning of February,” he said. “That will allow us to get our feet on the ground right before spring and get that winter salt off. It will be a good time to open.”
The location for Preister’s Tommy Express is a good one, he said.
“It is a great lot with good traffic counts and visibility,” Preister said. “We are really excited about it.”
