Across the spectrum of activities, you’d have to agree that cornhole is one of the more relaxed past-times.
Although the delivery is similar to horsehoes and bowling, there is no heavy lifting involved in cornhole. Angry participants can’t do much damage with a bean bag.
The sport also has s deep connection to alcohol. When you play cornhole, it’s almost expected — if not required — that you hold a drink in one hand.
A good crowd was also expected and appeared Saturday for Tommy Gunz’s first cornhole tournament. Twenty-seven two-person teams participated in the tourney. The event, which began at 1 p.m., took place indoors — inside the Tommy Gunz Hideout.
Whether you were there or not, get used to the setting. Every Thursday, beginning Jan. 9, Tommy Gunz will host a winter cornhole league.
The cost to participate will be $10 per person — the same fee charged for Saturday’s tournament.
Nick Wilder, who was part of a large group of cornhole players Saturday, said it’s a family game.
While playing it, “everybody smiles,” he said.
Myron Harring plays cornhole with his relatives and friends every weekend in his garage.
Asked what he likes about cornhole, Harring said it’s “a reason to drink beer.”
He and his friends started playing the game in the backyard about 10 years ago.
Harring was happy with most things Saturday. But he had one complaint.
“I wish the beer was cheaper,” he said, grumbling about paying “four bucks for beer.”
Some people refer to the sport as “bags” — a reference to the bean bags the player toss.
Harring’s 8-year-old son, Joey, played in Saturday’s tournament. His two favorite sports to play, he said, are football and “bags.”
Tommy Gunz offered food and drink specials during the tourney. Vendors were also doing demonstrations.
Two of the executives in charge of Saturday’s tournament, Michael Blessing and Stacie Williams, have heard there is currently a league in Kearney and one coming to Hastings.
“We just wanted to bring something to Grand Island to give people an opportunity to come out and play some cornhole,” said Williams, who is the manager of Tommy Gunz’ liquor.
Blessing is a category manager for Pump and Pantry and Tommy Gunz. He built all of landing boards used in the tournament. Those boards, which feature the logos of Tommy Gunz and Pump and Pantry, will also be used in the Grand Island Cornhole League. The tournament was operated in conjunction with members of Leadership Tomorrow.
