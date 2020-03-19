Starting on Monday, March 23, Shoemaker Elementary will be the eighth Grand Island Public Schools location to offer free meals to kids during the COVID-19 school closure. Serving times will also be extended from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at all designated sites starting Monday.
On the first day of meal service on March 17, nutrition services served 885 meals. On day two, March 18, 1,857 meals were served.
Grab ’n’ Go breakfast and lunch will be available for children ages 1-18, regardless of free and reduced lunch eligibility or their school of attendance. Meals will be provided each day while supplies last. No application is needed.
This service is available for students from non-GIPS schools as well, including Northwest, Central Catholic, Heartland Lutheran, Trinity Lutheran and any kids who need meals who attend a preschool or daycare that has been closed.
Meals will be distributed via a drive-through model. Children will be given a breakfast bag intended for the next day and a sack lunch. One meal per student will be available from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., while supplies last.
Starting March 23, meals will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at each site. Please note that no one will be allowed inside the building for any purpose.
Grab ’n’ Go meals for children will be served at the main entrance of the following locations, unless noted otherwise:
— Walnut Middle School; 1600 N. Custer Ave.; Door 23 (east entrance)
— Knickrehm Elementary; 2013 N. Oak St.
— Seedling Mile Elementary; 3208 East Seedling Mile Rd.
— Dodge Elementary; 641 S. Oak St.
— Howard Elementary; 502 W. 9th St.
— Lincoln Elementary; 805 N. Beal St.
— Starr Elementary; 1800 S. Adams St.
— Shoemaker Elementary; 4160 W. Old Potash Highway (starting March 23)
Special dietary accommodations will be available at all feeding sites for peanut allergies, and soy milk will be available for students with lactose intolerance. If your child requires more specific dietary accommodations, please call Nutrition Services at 308-385-5900 extension 1126.
