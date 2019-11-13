The city of Grand Island is reminding all dog and cat owners living within the city that pet licenses are available for the 2020 year.
Licenses can be bought at local veterinary clinics, the Central Nebraska Humane Society and the Utility Customer Service Center.
The Central Nebraska Humane Society is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1312 Sky Park Road. The Utility Customer Service Center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1306 W. Third St.
The license fee for a spayed or neutered pet is $16. It is $41 for a pet that is not spayed or neutered. The licenses are valid From Jan. 1 through Dec. 31 of each year. After Jan. 31, a $10 late fee is added per license.
Owners will receive a receipt as proof of license and a metal tag for each pet licensed. The tag should be attached to the pet’s collar. If the tag is lost, a replacement tag can be purchased for $5.
To be eligible to purchase a pet license, the pet must be current on its rabies vaccinations. The state of Nebraska requires that all dogs and cats over six months of age have a rabies vaccination, which is available at local veterinary clinics.
For more information about pet licensing and animal control city codes, contact Assistant City Attorney Stacy Nonhof at (308) 385-5420.
