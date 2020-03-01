The City of Grand Island will host a public meeting on a planning and environmental study for potential improvements at the Broadwell Avenue and Union Pacific Railroad crossing in Grand Island.
The public meeting is scheduled for 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at the Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. There will be no formal presentation.
The purpose of the Broadwell Avenue and UPRR Crossing Planning and Environmental Linkages Study is to determine the need for improvements to improve safety and congestion at the Broadwell Avenue at-grade railroad crossing north of Third Street, evaluate the impact of potential alternatives and identify a locally recommended alternative for the Broadwell Avenue/UPRR crossing.
The meeting’s purpose is to introduce the project and receive the public’s input. All interested people are invited to attend, provide comments and ask questions. Study information will be displayed, and personnel from the city will be present to answer questions and receive comments.
The meeting is being scheduled in coordination with the Nebraska Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration.
Individuals requiring physical or sensory accommodations including interpreter service, hearing impaired devices, large print or recorded materials are asked to contact the City of Grand Island at (308) 385-5444, ext. 140, at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting so staff can make the meeting accessible to any and all citizens of the community.
Comments will be collected through March 20 and should be submitted to: Tim Golka, P.E., City of Grand Island. 100 E. First St., Grand Island, NE 68801; timg@grand-island.com or (308) 385-5455
Information regarding the study will be available on the city’s website at www.grand-island.com/Broadwell-UPRR. For those unable to attend the meeting and would still like to comment on the study, all materials will be hosted via online meeting from March 5 through March 20 at www.grand-island.com/Broadwell-UPRR.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.