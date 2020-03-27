What’s a good way to cheer up people who are confined to a senior living facility?
One way is a performing dog act.
On Tuesday, the instructors from Dog Stars of Grand Island stood outside the Heritage at Sagewood and put on a show.
Michelle Kohlhof, who owns Dog Stars, was joined by eight of her instructors and their well-trained dogs.
Each instructor had a dog obey two basic obedience commands and do one trick for the benefit of the residents.
A Great Dane, wearing a tutu, stood up and put her front paws on the shoulders of Devin Marco. Together, they danced.
Dog Stars usually have classes Tuesday nights at the Grand Generation Center. Those classes have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The instructors missed the camaraderie of being together.
“So I knew that they needed inspiration, and we needed to get out and do something kind in this time when all this madness is going on,” Kohlhof said. “We wanted to give back a little bit.”
Kohlhof’s mother, Marlene Richardson, lives in Heritage at Sagewood, which is why she chose that facility. No visitors are allowed in.
She hasn’t been in the same room with her 81-year-old mother for more than two weeks.
The mother and daughter touched their hands together, except for the window between them, and told each other they loved each other.
During the 45-minute performance, Phil Hranac held up signs identifying each dog. His wife, Kelly, is one of the instructors.
The show “warmed their hearts,” Kohlhof said, adding that it was a gorgeous night.
Kohlhof opened Dog Stars in 1997. The company offers basic obedience classes for puppies to adult dogs.
