GIBBON — At least three people died in a huge crash on Interstate 80 near Gibbon Friday afternoon that involved five passenger vehicles and two semi-tractor/trailers.
As of 9 p.m. Friday, the death toll totaled three. Several others were injured, but none are considered to have life-threatening injuries.
The crash occurred at about 3 p.m. in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 284.
Names and vehicle information were being withheld pending notification of next of kin for those involved.
The Nebraska State Patrol, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Kearney Police Department and several area fire and rescue units responded, as well as the Star Care helicopter.
All four lanes of Interstate 80 were closed between mile markers 275 and 291 for about an hour before westbound lanes reopened for traffic at 4:42 p.m., according to the State Patrol.
Interstate 80 remained closed to eastbound traffic for at least five hours after the accident.
Because of slow-moving traffic in response to the crash, the Grand Island Senior High vs. North Platte football game, scheduled for 7 p.m. was delayed until 7:30 p.m.
The State Patrol is investigating the crash.
