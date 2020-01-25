The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce has announced the addition of three new board members: Krae Dutoit, Jason Morledge and Kirk Palmer.
Dutoit is president of the Gary Thompson Agency Insurance Group, a full-service independent insurance agency with 32 locations across Nebraska. He has served as President of GTA Insurance Group since 2017.
Dutoit received his Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration from Hastings College. He has been an active member of the community as he has served as president of The Independent Insurance Agents of Nebraska and president of The Riverside Golf Club Board of Directors. Dutoit married his college sweetheart, Kinsey, and together they have five kids.
Morledge has nearly 30 years of experience with Credit Management, where he currently serves as president. Morledge oversees all aspects of the company and is responsible for advancing Credit Management’s position as one of the top collection agencies in the Midwest.
Palmer is the production location manager for Corteva Seed Production in Nebraska. Over the last 30 years, he has held several positions in the Integrated Operations group including agronomist, assistant location manager and location manager.
Palmer graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with an operations management degree. He has received his Six Sigma – Green Belt certification and is a trained LEAN practitioner. Palmer is involved with GIPS Career Pathways Institute, the GIPS Business Advisory Board, Tehama Shrine, Central Nebraska Shrine Club and Duck’s Unlimited. He and his wife, Toni, have two children.
For more information about the Chamber, call (308) 382-9210 or check online at gichamber.com.
