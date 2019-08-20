A rainy August that has produced more than 6 inches of rain could get even wetter this week as the Nebraska State Fair prepares to open Friday in celebration of its 150th anniversary.
The excessive rains this month led State Fair officials to make contingency plans for alternative parking arrangements if Fonner Park’s grass parking lots get too wet to park the thousands of vehicles expected at the fair for the opening weekend.
The hazardous weather outlook for south central Nebraska has heat index values of between 100 and 105 degrees with the combination of temperatures in the 90s and high humidity today.
There was also a threat of thunderstorms today across areas along and north of I-80 and then across the whole area tonight. Some of the storms today were expected to be strong to severe with large hail and damaging winds.
In Grand Island, the greatest threat of thunderstorms exists after midnight.
For the remaining of the week, there are periodic chances for thunderstorms Wednesday through Monday with the best chances for widespread activity looking to be Wednesday. The National Weather Service in Hastings said heavy rain is possible Wednesday into Thursday morning which could cause flooding. In Grand Island, there’s more than a 60 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday. The storms will also lower the temperature from the 90s to the upper 70s.
There’s a 30 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms on Thursday, with temperatures in the low to mid-70s.
For opening day of the fair on Friday, there’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. It will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.
On Friday night, there’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. The low will be about 64.
On Saturday, there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. The day will be partly sunny, with a high near 82.
On Saturday night, it will be partly cloudy, with a low of about 67.
On Sunday, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 85. There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. It will be partly cloudy overnight, with a low of about 65.
On Monday, there is a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a high near 83.
Back in 2014, the State Fair had to deal with excessive rains that caused parking lots to be flooded. Last year, the State Fair canceled its outdoor concerts because excessive rains made for unsafe conditions.