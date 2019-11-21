FILE PHOTO: GI Sirens

The North Platte Police Department is investigating an anonymous note that was left in a restroom at Adams Middle School. This note made a threat of a school shooting to occur on Nov. 25.

If you have information that may assist with this investigation please submit an anonymous tip to the Safe Schools Hotline by calling 866-286-7233, or visiting www.seeandsend.info. You may also give this information to Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 308-534-8400, or contact the police department directly.

