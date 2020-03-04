Last year, during the first week of March, the Grand Island area was in the middle of a severe cold spell as daily temperatures averaged 30 degrees below the 30-year average.
Fast forward a year later and, on Wednesday the National Weather Service in Hastings issued a Red Flag Warning for portions of its coverage area.
According to the weather service, the combination of low relative humidity levels and gusty winds resulted in near-critical to critical fire weather conditions Wednesday afternoon. At least near-critical conditions were anticipated across nearly the entire area. The overall worst combination of relative humidity around 20% or lower and wind gusts around 25 mph or higher will be in the western portion of the NWS Hastings outlook area.
The weather service said that Thursday through Tuesday most of its outlook area will experience critical fire weather conditions, resulting in extreme fire danger.
Temperatures are expected into the 70s on the weekend, with a slight chance for a few weak thunderstorms starting Sunday night.
During a Red Flag Warning, any fires that develop will spread quickly and will be difficult to control and could exhibit extreme fire behavior. The weather service is urging caution if engaging in activities that could start a fire.
On Tuesday, the high in Grand Island was 62, with a low of 29, for an average daily temperature of 46. On March 3, 2019, in Grand Island, the high temperature of 5 and low of -9 created an average daily temperature of -2.
The prolonged cold spell last year lasted from February through early March and didn’t allow for snow melt. Low soil temperatures kept the ground frozen, which was a contributing factor to the massive flooding that took place in mid-March. According to the UNL Institute for Agriculture and Natural Resources, area soil temperature this month is in the mid- to upper 30s around south-central Nebraska.
Snowfall so far this year, at 23.2 inches, is comparable to last year in early March, when the total was 28.1 inches. But temperatures have been well above normal this winter and any snowfall has melted within days.
With the anniversary of the massive flooding in the area about a week away, the NWS Hastings said the overall risk for flooding is near to above normal with high river levels, leftover from 2019, and generally elevated soil moisture across the region. Long-range climate outlook valid from March through May is calling for a higher likelihood of above-normal precipitation.
Grand Island’s forecast for Thursday calls for a high near 54, with northwest winds at 15-20 mph and gusts as high as 45 mph. The low will be about 28.
Going into the weekend, Friday will have a high near 60 and a low of about 45. Both Saturday and Sunday will have temperatures near or in the low 70s, with morning lows in the upper 40s.
Sunday night, rain is likely, with thunderstorms after midnight. The low will be about 35. The chance of precipitation is 70%.
There’s a 30% chance of rain Monday, with a high near 49 and a slight chance of rain or snow that night as the low will be about 28. Precipitation is also in the forecast for Tuesday at 20%, with a high in the upper 40s.
