Despite all the rain that has accumulated over the month of August, Grand Island residents can expect little to no rain over the next three days, according to meteorologist Ryan Pfannkuch.
Pfannkuch said this has been the wettest August on record since recordkeeping started back in 1895.
Based on accumulation at the airport, Grand Island has received 11.46 inches this August, beating the 1977 record of 8.73 inches.
Pfannkuch said according to the records, this August has been the second wettest month of all time, the first being 13.96 inches in June of 1965.
Today, Monday, Aug. 26, Pfannkuch said the airport has received 1.43 inches of rain.
Since last Wednesday, Aug. 21, Pfannkuch said there has been 5.34 inches of rain at the airport, though other areas of Grand Island could have received up to 8 inches.
Pfannkuch said rain is not expected until Thursday night, so areas of current flooding will have a chance to dry out.
There are still flood warning and advisories out for Hall County, Pfannkuch said, so residents should take precautions when traveling.