Grand Island Public Schools will be able to purchase classroom equipment for the district’s deaf and hard-of-hearing program thanks to a donation from Third City Sertoma.
At the Board of Education meeting Thursday night, the service organization donated two checks totaling $5,195 for funds donated to the GIPS Foundation within the last six months. Marty Scarborough and Melody Pebley, members of the Third City Sertoma, presented the board with the two donated checks.
Scarborough said Third City Sertoma donated one of the checks totaling $2,270 in January to purchase some classroom equipment. He added that last month, the club donated another check totaling $2,925, both to the GIPS Foundation. Previously, this money was donated to the Central Nebraska Support Services Program (CNSSP), which has since dissolved.
Scarborough said Third City Sertoma supports deaf and hard-of-hearing causes and has been in existence for about 45 years. He added the club has had a relationship with GIPS for 37 or 38 years.
“The way we raise our money is through Vegas-style games for holiday parties,” Scarborough said. “But we give the money back to the community to support the hard-of-hearing. Over the 37 or 38 years, we have given back about $300,000 or more to GIPS. In the community, it totals probably close to $400,000. We do a lot of great work.”
Pebley, who serves as president of Third City Sertoma, said over the past two years, the club has shifted its focus to raising funds to purchase higher-tech equipment. She said the receivers, or microphones, that teachers wear in the classroom now have Bluetooth touch screens.
“These monies that we most recently received is helping us to update the equipment that we use,” Pebley said. “Now, the audiologists are telling me, with the receivers we are having to purchase, a lot of the updated hearing aids have those receivers right inside them. That technology is just moving quickly. These monies really do help us keep up-to-date.”
Pebley said this summer, there were “several students” who moved into the district with hearing loss — two of whom previously attended the Iowa School for the Deaf. She added the equipment is used to benefit GIPS students with hearing loss who continue to move into the district, as well as existing students with hearing loss.
Also Thursday, the GIPS board voted 9-0, in two separate votes, to approve the fiscal 2019-20 budget and levy resolution.
The levy in the fiscal 2019-20 budget is $1.271 per $100 valuation, down slightly from last year’s levy of $1.275 per $100 valuation. This means a GIPS taxpayer with a home valued at $100,000 would pay $1,271 in taxes to the school district.
Compared to last year’s levy of $1.2271 cents per $100 valuation, a GIPS taxpayer with a home valued at $100,000 will pay $4 less in taxes this year compared to last year.
The total proposed 2019-20 GIPS operating budget is up $55.71 million, at $212.53 million, compared to last year’s budget of $156.82 million.
No one from the public commented on the budget or the levy, nor did members of the board question or comment either of them at Thursday night’s meeting.
For the record
In other action, the GIPS board:
— Swore in Grand Island Senior High Senior Madison Lane as its next student representative.
— Heard separate presentations on the JumpStart6, Gear UP and Teammates programs.
— Heard separate reports on the Leading for Learning, personnel and GIPS Foundation committees from board member Lisa Albers.
